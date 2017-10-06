Nicolas Ghesquiere takes ''responsibility'' for putting Balenciaga ''back on the map''.

The 46-year-old fashion designer took over the Spanish fashion house in 1997 for 15 years, and he has admitted he ''underestimated how difficult'' it was to take over the prestigious brand, but he thinks his ''integrity'' is what helped him turn the label around to be known as a recognised fashion house again.

Speaking to Document Journal Online about the struggles faced in his career, he said: ''At Balenciaga, it was a transmission; I was carrying on for someone. I probably underestimated how difficult it was. You just go for it at age 25, and the context allowed my determination to work. I am proud of it. I take responsibility for having put Balenciaga back on the map, with integrity.

''It takes time to develop a proper collection, with commercial pieces and interesting pieces, it's not something you can do in a week.''

And Nicolas - who is the creative director of Louis Vuitton - believes the fashion industry has drastically changed over time as he has hinted he is constantly churning out collections.

He explained: ''We've made so many jumps in the last decade already. I used to do a collection every six months and today we have only two or three months. I was working simultaneously on collections; I had about six weeks in between to finish Cruise.

''Can people really absorb that many clothes and that much information in three months? For certain markets maybe, probably a more casual market or a market that is more immediate in its consumption but luxury needs time to develop, and it needs time to produce. I think waiting is something of a luxury now.''

And the creative mastermind also thinks the way consumers dress has ''changed a lot''.

He added: ''I think today women dress for themselves. That's changed a lot. They dress for men, but they dress for themselves first. This is why I think there is a greater desire for high fashion now, and a willingness to take more risks. It's a proud moment for fashion.''