The reverend who officiated Nicolas Cage's brief marriage is ''offended, shocked and upset'' by the news the actor is trying to have it annulled.

The 55-year-old actor tied the knot with girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas last month but four days later, the Oscar-winning star claimed he had been too drunk to know what he was doing and applied to have their union voided, but Reverend Phil York, 75, doesn't think either of the couple were particularly intoxicated when they exchanged vows in front of no guests.

Phil told how Nicolas appeared ''quiet and serious'' during the basic 10-minute ceremony and insisted he had ''no hesitation'' in saying ''I do''.

The reverend told RadarOnline.com: ''I recognised Nic straight away when I came into the chapel. I've seen many of his movies and I think he's a great actor.

''He was very quiet and serious but when I looked them in the eye and asked the question they both said 'I do'. There was no hesitation. I always look for slurred speech or if people are wobbling around, but I didn't see anything untoward.

''By license, if we think that they're too drunk or drugged we can't go through with the ceremony. I was just dumbfounded when I heard that he had got an annulment. I was surprised and shocked to hear that. I was kind of upset by the whole situation. The young lady said she had known him for four years.''

However, he admitted he found it ''kind of strange'' that neither Erika nor the 'Con Air' actor - whose 13-year-old son Kal-El lives in Las Vegas with his mother Alice Kim - had any witnesses with them.

He added: ''It was just the two of them. It was kind of strange because usually when people get married they have a couple of close family there or friends.

''They didn't have anyone. I really felt kind of bad I didn't have time to talk to them before because I had just finished another ceremony. The guy who does video at the Bellagio had to stand in to be their witness. We usually shoot a video but they didn't want one. It's too bad we didn't because you would have seen they both looked at me and said 'I do'.''

The 'Mandy' actor - who was previously wed to Alice, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette - has applied to have the marriage annulled because he was too drunk to realise the implications of his actions and also claimed Erika did not ''disclose to [him] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person' and didn't inform him of her criminal history including additional active criminal proceedings''.

She is understood to be due in court in Las Vegas in June over a DUI charge, which she has pled not guilty to.

Nicolas also has son Weston, 27, with former partner Christina Fulton.