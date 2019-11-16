Nicolas Cage is in talks to play himself in new movie, 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'.
Nicolas Cage is in talks to play himself in a new movie.
The 55-year-old actor is set to star in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', which will see him portray a fictional version of himself as he struggles to land a role in Quentin Tarantino's latest film.
The movie - which has been written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten and will be directed by Gormican - will also see the fictional version of Cage deal with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will portray Cage speaking to an ''egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore''.
It will also show the actor as struggling with debt and forced to make an appearance at a Mexican billionaire's party for cash.
Lionsgate is in final negotiations over the movie, after beating off stiff competition from HBO Max and Paramount.
However, the billionaire turns out to be a drug cartel kingpin, leading to Cage getting involved with the CIA to bring him down.
The meta movie will include references to Cage's 'Leaving Las Vegas', 'Face-Off' and 'Gone in 60 Seconds'.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Cage will star in new horror film 'Wally's Wonderland'.
The 'Con Air' actor will play the lead role in the fright fest which follows a janitor who is forced to spend the night in a twisted amusement park where he is pulled into a living nightmare.
As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, the janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.
The film, which will begin production in January, is to be directed by Kevin Lewis.
Lewis - whose previous credits include 'The Drop' - has said that Cage, 55, was the ''one actor'' who could make 'Wally's Wonderland' work and he was top of his list as soon as he started planning the casting process.
He said: ''For me there was always one actor and one actor only that could make this movie work, and that actor is Nic Cage. I'm thrilled to be working with him and can't wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space.''
The 'Snake Eyes' star will next be seen in 'Primal' and will also star in the upcoming 'Pig'. A reboot of 'Face/Off' is also in the works, although it is unclear whether Cage will feature.
