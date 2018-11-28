Nicolas Cage is helping to pay child support for his grandchildren.

The 'National Treasure' star's son Weston Cage has settled his divorce from second wife Danielle and documents relating to the split revealed the singer-and-actor will be handing over half of a ''monthly gift'' he receives from his dad to his former partner and their two children, Lucian, four, and two-year-old Sorin.

According to The Blast, Danielle has sole legal and primary physical custody of the kids, and Weston has been granted visitation, and must also pay $8,000 a month in family support.

The sum is taken from the $16,000 a month he gets from his famous dad and will be used to help with car payments, rent and health insurance for Danielle and the children.

The family support obligation will end at the beginning of 2019, but Weston will then be responsible for family support, which the court explained would come directly from his payments from Nicolas.

The former couple both confirmed they understand the 'Mandy' actor is ''under no legal obligation'' to make the regular payments to his son - who he has with former partner Christina Fulton - and that they could stop, or the amount change, at any time.

Danielle has previously received a protective order against Weston, which meant he had to stay at least 100 yards away, unless it was during a visitation with the children.

The 27-year-old actor married for a third time to Hila Aronian in April, four months after they announced they had got engaged in May 2017.

Announcing his engagement, Weston claimed he had found ''true love'' at last.

He wrote on Facebook: ''ENGAGED AT LAST. Finally true love is no longer a fantasy. I announce with unsurpassable honor, love and excitement that my one true and ultimate Queen and I are officially engaged as of May 25th and we have awaited this declaration eagerly and decided to celebrate it in the season of global festivity. (sic)''

The 'Rage' actor was also married to singer Nikki Williams for a year before he met Danielle.