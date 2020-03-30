Nico Santos is devastated that he can't be with his family following the death of his stepfather from coronavirus.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor has paid tribute to his mother's ''kind and caring'' husband Sonny following his tragic passing and admitted it has been particularly tough not being able to mourn with his mother - who is also battling the virus - and other family members.

He shared a photo of his mom and stepdad on Instagram and wrote: ''This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita.

''My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper 'Good Morning!' and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy.

''My mom is also fighting COVID-19. For the time being, she has not required hospitalization.

''The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart.(sic)''

Nico reflected on how hard it is not being able to comfort the rest of his family because of social distancing guidelines.

He said: ''We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can't hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can't hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can't wipe away the tears from my nephews' eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn't here anymore.''

The 40-year-old actor went on to thank his fans for their messages of support and urged them to keep praying for his sick mother.

He added: ''I want to thank everyone of you who offered up prayers, love and assistance to our family during this difficult time. Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest In Peace Tito Sonny. I love you.''