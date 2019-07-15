Nicky Hilton Rothschild was surprised that childbirth wasn't as ''scary'' as she thought it would be.

The 35-year-old socialite - who has Lily, three, and 17-month-old Teddy with her husband James Rothschild - was so worried about giving birth but she now admits she didn't need to fear it as it was actually ''beautiful''.

She told People magazine: ''It's not that scary. Childbirth and the dentist are the two things that scare me the most in life and I was so scared, but it was really not scary. It's a beautiful thing and then it's over like that and then you have this beautiful child in your arms.''

Nicky previously confessed she has taken to motherhood like a ''duck to water''.

Speaking after the birth of her first child, she said: ''She's unbelievable. Her computer and her phone have just been in the same place. We spent a month together out in the Hamptons and she's breastfeeding and it's a full time job - literally a full time job - so she can't go anywhere for more than an hour. I think we went out twice.''

And Nicky has a much more scheduled approach to motherhood than her own mother did.

Mom Kathy shared: ''With my babies, if I wanted to go pick them up I would just go in the room in the middle of the night, but Nicky is very much on a schedule. This is nap time, this is tummy time, so I'm just kind of like, 'Okay' ... I'll tell her certain things, but she's read up on everything.''