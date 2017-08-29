Nick Viall ''still loves'' his ex-fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi following their recent split.

'The Bachelor' stars called time on their five-month engagement on Friday (25.08.17) but, despite going their separate ways, they're still friends and the hunk is hoping to learn from the experience so that he can do it right when he dates someone new.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he said: ''I still love her very much. I'm not afraid to say that.

''I like to try new things, get out of my comfort zone. I know I have a lot of work to do in that arena. And it's fun to try and I always appreciate the opportunity to try new things and that's been a lot of fun.''

Nick added it's important to stay busy, and opened up about his ''support system'' - noting that Vanessa is still a big part of that.

He explained: ''My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other's support system. We're trying to do that and it's a challenge at times, but we still realise that we're there for each other.''

He is focused on seeing his friends and family, and insisted it will help him see the positives and not lose any self belief.

He added: ''I'm trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive. And you know, what helps me is just kind of believing in yourself.

''It's obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself. You get in your head about things when things aren't working out for you.''

Nick proposed to Vanessa in a romantic episode of 'The Bachelor' in March, but the pair announced last week they had gone their separate ways.

In a joint statement, they said: ''It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.''