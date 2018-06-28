Nick Viall has denied he's dating Rumer Willis and insist they are simply ''best friends''.
Nick Viall insists he and Rumer Willis are just ''very platonic friends''.
The 37-year-old reality star has quashed rumours he and the 29-year-old actress - the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - are an item after they shared a selfie together on Instagram two weeks ago, which the 'House Bunny' star captioned: ''Best buds.''
The bearded-haired hunk says he did warn Rumer that people would gossip about them before sharing the snap, but she wasn't bothered.
On whether the couple are dating, Nick told People TV's 'Chatter': ''Rumer is one of my very best and closest friends. She decided to post a picture of us. And I was like, 'Just so you know, people pay attention to who I'm dating or not' and she was like, '[I] don't care.' So, she was kind of fun with it.''
The former 'Bachelor' star says that they sometimes like to discuss their respective romantic lives which each other, and whilst he ''loves her to death'' it is only as a friend.
He explained: ''We are very close, very platonic friends. We bounce our love lives off each other at times, but no romantic situation going on there. But I love her to death - she's a great friend. I'm glad she's a part of my life.''
Another famous lady Nick has been romantically linked to is January Jones, but he refused to comment on the speculation.
When asked if they had dated, he simply stated: ''I have?''
Sources claimed that the pair hit it off when they met on the set of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in 2017, but the 'Mad Men' star insisted the rumours couldn't be further from the truth.
She said: ''He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet. No, I'm single. But, he's a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.''
Previously, insiders had reported that the actress and the reality star had been seeing one another for around two months.
They claimed: ''They've been dating for about two months. She went on 'The Late Show' in mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They've been seeing each other since.''
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Watch the trailer for new teen slasher Sorority Row Based on the 1983 cult classic...
A remake of the 1983 schlock horror The House on Sorority Row, this film is...
Watch the trailer for The House Bunny. Anna Faris (Lost in Translation and Scary Movie)...
In The House Bunny, Anna Faris looks significantly more glammed up than when she came...
Several stock action-thriller ingredients are slung togetherand served up as new Hollywood hash in "Hostage,"...