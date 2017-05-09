Nick and Vanessa Lachey don't want anymore children.

The famous couple have three children together - four-year-old son Camden, four-month-old son Phoenix and two-year-old daughter Brooklyn - and despite loving parenthood, they have no plans to have a fourth child.

Nick admitted: ''You have three, and then you realise: we're truly outnumbered now.''

On being a father of three, he added: ''It's such a blast to be at home with them and to see the way they interact with each other.''

However, when asked if they'd like to add to their brood, Vanessa told E! News:

''We're done. We're happy with three. I think the Lachey party of five is a good number.''

Both Vanessa, 36, and Nick, 43, have previously spoken about the joys and the responsibility of being parents.

Vanessa explained back in May 2015: ''When I introduced Camden to Brooklyn, I had my doctor give me some tips.

''I had Camden give a gift to Brooklyn - we laid out three stuffed animals, we said, 'Which one do you want to pick for Brooklyn?' He goes, 'That one, that one!' and so he picked the little giraffe.''

Meanwhile, Nick admitted that although parenthood has taken some adjusting to, he has relished the challenge.

He said in 2013: ''It's just all-encompassing. You would do anything for your children - not that you wouldn't for your wife or someone else you love, but there's a sense of protectiveness and responsibility that comes with your child which you don't feel in any other relationship.

''[Becoming a dad] has changed my life in every possible way.''