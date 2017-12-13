Nick Gordon's lawyer insists he is ''100 per cent innocent'' of any involvement in Bobbi Kristina Brown's death.

The 27-year-old star was ruled legally responsible for the passing of his partner - who died in July 2015 at the age of 22, six months after she was placed in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta home - in a civil case a year ago, but criminal charges have yet to be filed against him.

And not only does attorney Joe Habachy insist his client is innocent, he revealed Nick has turned his life around after entering rehab in March 2015 for drug abuse treatment.

The lawyer told Us Weekly magazine: ''[Nick] is currently employed as a landscaper.

''Nick has continued to pursue sobriety and spends most of his time with family and working out.''

Though Nick was arrested in June for allegedly beating his girlfriend Laura Leal, his lawyer confirmed that ''all of the charges related to the domestic dispute between the two of them were dismissed'' and the pair of them are now living together.

In August, it was reported the domestic battery case had been closed after Nick completed anger management classes.

But at the time of his arrest, the Fulton County District Attorney said ''the Florida domestic violence case will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution'' of the investigation into Bobbi Kristina's death.

Nick was ruled to be legally responsible for the death of his girlfriend - the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston - after her conservator filed a civil case which alleged the aspiring singer ''died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.''

He has denied the claims and any involvement in her death.