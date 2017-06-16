Nick Gordon's girlfriend has been interviewed by authorities investigating the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

The 28 year old was arrested earlier this week on domestic violence battery and false imprisonment charges after being accused of attacking his partner Laura Leal, and the Fulton County Assistant District Attorney flew to Florida to speak to the woman as part of enquiries into the aspiring actress' 2015 passing.

After landing back in Atlanta, assistant DA Seleta Griffin told reporters their meeting had been very helpful.

She said: ''The interview was very fruitful and we will continue to assess that incident in conjunction with the evidence we have in this case in Atlanta, it's our goal to get truth of that matter and we believe our interview today has moved us closer to that goal...

''I can tell you that she had a lot to say.''

Although Nick has previously been found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death - which came almost six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub with drugs in her system - a criminal investigation is still open and the late starlet's former partner is a person of interest.

Laura recently claimed she could have ended up like Bobbi Kristina after Nick - who she began dating three months ago - allegedly subjected her to jealous rages and isolated her from her loved ones.

She told DailyMail.com: ''I've been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I'm physically shaking.

''I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying - it's the exact same thing.

''That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me.''

The restaurant worker admitted she had previously dismissed the news reports about Bobbi Kristina as ''negative nonsense'' and insisted she never talked to Nick - who she had met in a bar - about his late ex-partner.

She said: ''In all sincerity we never talked about Bobbi Kristina. I was protective of his feelings and what he had been through.''