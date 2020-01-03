Nick Gordon's brother Jack Walker Jr. says he was in a ''normal state of mind'' just hours before he died.

Bobbi Kirstina Brown's ex Nick was found dead on New Year's Day (01.01.20) aged 30, and Jack spoke to him just six hours beforehand and has insisted he was ''fine'' at the time.

He said: ''I spoke to him six hours before he passed.

''He was in a normal state of mind. Nick was fine, he was cool, like anybody else would be on new year's, honestly.

''He called me on the phone and I was working. I was busy, so I told him I would call when I got off.

''It wasn't really like he was messed up or anything like that. He was normal.

''That's my older brother. When people see me, they see Nick. Everything that he's taught me, I'm going to live through.

''I'm going to make sure I take it and I use it. And I'm going to make sure everything that he wanted me to do, I'm going to do it.''

Jack rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, Florida, after hearing Nick had been taken there unconscious, and he desperately tried to wake his sibling up.

He said: ''I tried my hardest to wake my brother up. Me, my father and [Nick's girlfriend] Laura [Leal] were there with him.

''We were trying as hard as we possibly could to wake Nick up but, you know, it's just how it is. God's plan.

''Nick wasn't speaking at all. He wasn't speaking, but he could hear me.''

Nick was an orphan before Bobbi's late mother Whitney Houston - who died from accidental drowning in a bath in 2012 aged 48 - took him under her wing.

Following her passing, he got together with Bobbi, who died in 2015 aged just 22 following six months in a coma after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Nick was found legally responsible for Bobbi's death following a civil case and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate - and Jack has admitted her death took its toll on his sibling.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Of course it did. My brother loved her.

''Everything. All this. Everything that he's been going through has taken a toll on my brother.''

Nick's autopsy took place on Thursday (02.01.20), but the results will not be available to two to three weeks.

Nick's attorney Joe Habachy confirmed his client has passed away.

He said: ''My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty.

''While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.

''Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else.

''My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.''