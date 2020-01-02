Bobbi Kirstina Brown's ex Nick Gordon has died aged 30.

Nick's attorney Joe Habachy has confirmed his client has passed away, and while he didn't reveal the ''specific circumstances'' of Nick's death, the lawyer admitted his client had ''worked hard'' to ''stay sober''.

Joe told E!: ''My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty.

''While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.

''Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else.

''My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.''

Jack Walker, Nick's brother, said in a statement: ''We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother.

''He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick's battle in life was not an easy one.

''I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.''

Nick was an orphan before Bobbi's late mother Whitney Houston - who died from accidental drowning in a bath in 2012 aged 48 - took him under her wing when he was 12 years old, but she didn't legally adopt him.

Following Whitney's death, Nick later got together with Bobbi - who died in 2015 aged just 22 following six months in a coma, after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub - and they were said to have got engaged, but he later denied they were dating or engaged.

In 2014, Nick claimed the pair had married, but that was denied by an attorney for Bobbi's father Bobby Brown, who is Whitney's ex husband.

Nick was found legally responsible for Bobbi's death following a civil case and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

In 2018, Bobby admitted he would ''never really get over'' the tragic death of his daughter Bobbi.

He said: ''You never really get over it. I go through it every day. Just the thought of her and looking at my youngest daughter and my other kids, knowing they'll never get to know their oldest sister is a struggle. It gets rough sometimes. Of course, I have to go through it because I can't change it.''