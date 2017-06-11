Nick Gordon has been arrested for kidnapping and beating his girlfriend.

The 28 year old - who was previously found legally responsible for the death of his then-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown - was taken into custody in Sanford, Florida, on Saturday (10.06.17) afternoon and has been charged with domestic violence battery and false imprisonment after allegedly attacking his lover so badly the evening before, she'd had to go to hospital.

Sources told TMZ the unnamed woman had filed a report at the police station on Saturday morning, claiming she'd been battered and not allowed to leave his home.

The girlfriend told police Nick was annoyed because she thought he was trying to ''hook up'' with one of his friends at a sports bar on Friday (09.06.17) night, and then began arguing when they got home. When she tried to leave, her boyfriend started ''punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave,'' and she claims he also snatched a laptop she was trying to use to get in touch with her sister.

According to the police report, she was only able to leave when she woke Nick's mother, who also lives at the house, and had her drive her back to her own house, where her sister then took her to hospital.

Meanwhile, Nick told police he didn't hit the woman and claimed she had attacked him, and he wanted to press charges against her.

A Sanford Police public information officer confirmed to Us Weekly: ''At 8:04 a.m. this morning, a female came to the Sanford Police Department to say that she had been battered and that Nick Gordon would not allow her to leave the residence.

''Officers did make contact with him and he was over at the pool area of the residence. There was no issues or any problems when taking him into custody.''

Nick has been denied bail.