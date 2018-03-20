Nick Gordon has been arrested after violating the no contact order against his ex.

The 27-year-old old was ordered to stay away from his girlfriend Laura Leal after she called police and alleged that he struck her in the face while she was driving but he has broken that order, leading him to be arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office late on Monday night (20.03.18).

The police went to Gordon's address after they received an anonymous call that he had violated the court order, the New York Daily News reports.

Though Laura didn't decide to prosecute, Gordon was arrested and charged with misdemeanour battery after an officer observed her face was swollen and she had dried blood on her lip. Nick has also been banned from returning to the home he shares with Laura, who he is believed to have been dating for around six months.

Meanwhile, Bobby Brown - who blames Gordon for the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina, who Gordon dated before her untimely passing in July 2015 - has reached out to offer support to Laura.

He said in a statement: ''We have been informed that Nick Gordon was arrested for domestic violence of Laura Leal in Florida. We would like to speak with Ms. Leal and offer her services through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, a not for profit organisation designed to assist women who have been victims of domestic violence. On March, 4 2018, the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House held our first event to strike back at domestic violence. I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services through our organisation. I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence.''