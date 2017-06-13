Nick Gordon's arrest has added an ''additional layer of evidence'' to the Bobbi Kristina Brown case.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office are conducting a criminal investigation into Bobbi Kristina's 2015 death and say they will be looking to the new case by their associates in Florda after Nick was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and beating his girlfriend.

The Attorney's office said in a statement to People magazine: ''We have consistently refrained from commenting on our investigation into the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown because of our general policy regarding commenting on open criminal investigations.

''However, it goes without saying that the arrest of Nick Gordon in the Florida domestic violence case will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution of this matter.''

Meanwhile, Nick has been released on bail after being arrested and charged with domestic violence battery and false imprisonment over the weekend after allegedly attacking his current lover.

He was released on bail of $15,000 for the kidnapping charge, with an extra $500 for the domestic violence and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor. Nick was also warned by the judge to stay away from his alleged victim.

His unnamed girlfriend previously told police that Nick was annoyed at her because she thought he was trying to ''hook up'' with one of his friends at a sports bar in Sanford, Florida on Friday (09.06.17) night, and they began arguing when they got home.

When she tried to leave, her boyfriend started ''punching and hitting her and refused to let her go,'' and she claims he also snatched a laptop she was trying to use to get in touch with her sister. According to the police report, she was only able to leave the house when she woke Nick's mother, who also lives at the house, and had her drive her back to her own house, where her sister then took her to hospital.

A Sanford Police public information officer said: ''At 8:04 a.m. on Saturday morning, a female came to the Sanford Police Department to say that she had been battered and that Nick Gordon would not allow her to leave the residence.

''Officers did make contact with him and he was over at the pool area of the residence. There was no issues or any problems when taking him into custody.''