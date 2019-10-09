Nicholas Galitzine has joined the cast of the remake of 'The Craft'.

The 'High Strung' star has been confirmed for the horror revamp which is being written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones and being brought to the big screen by Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures.

He joins Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna who will play the main characters in the supernatural flick.

The original 1996 film is considered to be a cult classic and follows Sarah (Robin Tunney) who discovers she has a telekinetic gift after transferring to a Catholic high school in Los Angeles.

Her supernatural powers are noticed by three aspiring witches; Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True) and Nancy (Fairuza Balk) and the group soon become a dangerously powerful coven who set out to take revenge on those who have wronged them with the use of occult spells.

A brief synopsis on the reboot reads: ''A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.''

'The Craft' launched Neve's career and led to her landing the lead role in the 'Scream' horror franchise and another memorable part in 1998 erotic thriller 'Wild Things' in which she starred alongside Denise Richards.

Neve, 46, has admitted she didn't realise the movie was such a cult hit until she reunited with her castmates for the movie's 20-year anniversary.

She said: ''I went to a 20-year reunion screening of 'The Craft' at the Hollywood Cemetery with Rachel True and Robin Tunney, and Andy Fleming, our director. It was pretty insane. Everyone was in costumes - wearing our school uniforms ... and getting a little drunk. They were having a lot of fun, screaming the lines at the screen. I don't think I had ever realised what a cult kind of movie it was. What a cult classic it was. So that was a lot of fun to see.''