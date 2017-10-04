Australian actress Olympia Valance has seemingly confirmed she and Niall Horan have been on a number of dates.

The 24-year-old One Direction hunk has family in Australia and recently visited the country to promote his solo music venture, and whilst there, it seems he turned on the charm to romance the actress, also 24, as she admits the pair ''hung out together quite a bit'' and now constantly message one another.

She said: ''We've known each other for a couple of years now. He obviously spends a lot of time in Australia with his cousins. We just met in Australia and we've been messaging ever since and yeah we have hung out together a bit. We are quite close. I see him when I come to London and he sees me when he's in Oz.''

But the brunette beauty - who is known for her role as Paige Smith in the Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' - insists she is currently ''single'', despite rumours of a romance between herself and the 'Slow Hands' hitmaker.

She added to The Sun newspaper: ''I am single at the moment. I've been single pretty much all this year and it's been really nice. I've always had problems being on my own before and now I'm actually like, I really love this and just not having anyone to answer to.''

Meanwhile, Niall - who has dated the likes of Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez in the past - previously admitted that whilst he is still single, he's not particularly looking for anything serious as he wants to be able to enjoy his 20s as much as he can.

He said: ''I think I got a type, anyway. Dark hair, dark eyes. Someone I can see as a friend. At the moment, I'm enjoying being 23. I only get one go at me 20s. I'd like to give it my best go. I'm happy to go home alone on a Saturday night, drink and watch football.''