The new show will be based on journalist Maria Celeste Arraras' book, El Secreto de Selena, which was written after the singer's death in 1995.

"El Secreto de Selena is the revealing story behind her tragic death," Arraras says. "It is a story very different from the official version that was told immediately after her murder. It turns out that in the months before her death, Selena was not as happy as many thought.

"She was living through a tumultuous moment in her life; she was surrounded by people that loved her but also wanted to manipulate her. She felt that she was being pulled in different directions and she was torn. Selena was about to take various decisions in her life that were going to change her personal and professional life forever."

Arraras has been keen to bring her book to the small screen for several years, but only recently assembled the right team to develop it with.

"It is a controversial story, but it is also a real story that is handled with the utmost respect for her memory," she adds. "I have no doubt that just as the book became a bestseller, the production of this series will break audience records."

Arraras' announcement comes a month after Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, launched a lawsuit against his former son-in-law, Chris Perez, and his partners at production company Endemol Latino in a bid to stop a planned TV show, based on his book To Selena With Love.