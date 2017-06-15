New Line Cinema have announced a new addition to 'The Conjuring' franchise 'The Crooked Man' which will be based around the malevolent spirit from the second movie.
The malevolent character appeared in 'The Conjuring 2' and Mike Van Waes has been hired to write the script based on a story by James Wan, Variety reports.
'The Conjuring 2' follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who travel to Enfield in north London in 1977 to deal with a case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old girl.
Following the success of the first two 'Conjuring' movies, there has been one spin-off film released, 2014's 'Annabelle' which is about a possessed child's doll, and in August horror fans will get to see prequel 'Annabelle: Creation'.
Another spin-off 'The Nun' which is based on the terrifying ghost of a demonic holy woman will hit cinemas in 2018.
'The Crooked Man' will be the fourth spin-off in what is now called The Conjuring Universe with Wan and Peter Safran producing the paranormal horror.
The first two 'Conjuring' movies as well as 'Annabelle' - which earned $252 million worldwide but only cost $6 million to make - combined have banked more than $897 million at the box office worldwide.
Demian Bichir is starring as a priest in the upcoming 'The Nun' movie with Taissa Farmiga as a nun and Bonnie Aarons will be reprising her role as the evil entity from 'The Conjuring 2'.
The films' protagonists Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, are based on real life paranormal investigators who were involved in investigating numerous cases including the infamous 1975 Amityville haunting, which spawned 'The Amityville Horror' book and movies.
