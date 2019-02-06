Netflix is reportedly closing in on a deal for the US and some international rights to 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' in a $9 million deal.
Netflix is set to acquire Ted Bundy biopic 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' in a $9 million deal.
The streaming service is reportedly closing in on a deal for the US and some international rights to the chilling drama, starring Zac Efron, after winning a bidding war involving STX and Lionsgate, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The follows the infamous serial killer who charmed his 30 or more female victims before killing them in the 1970s, through the eyes of his long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.
The service recently released the hit docu-series 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' created by Joe Berlinger, the director who also helmed the new bloodcurdling drama film.
Netflix is said to be releasing the film in autumn.
The film had its world premiere on January 26 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City and the deal marks the first narrative feature buy for Netflix at this year's Sundance market.
Despite Zac, 31, receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of the charismatic killer the film has been criticised for glorifying the magnetic murderer although director Joe has rubbished the claims, stating the film shows Bundy's ''psychopathic seduction''.
He previously said: ''I think the idea of this particular story, making a movie about Bundy, equals glorification of him is a very naive and knee-jerk reaction.
''Because if you actually watch the movie, the last thing we're doing is glorifying him. He gets his due at the end, but we're portraying the experience of how one becomes a victim to that kind of psychopathic seduction.
''I think there should be no censoring of subject matter, if it's done responsibly. And even if it's done irresponsibly, people have the right to tell any story they want to tell.''
