Brigette Lundy-Paine and Liv Hewson are set to star in the untitled Roger Ailes film.

The 'Atypical' star will team up with the 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress for Annapurna Pictures' upcoming drama focused on the downfall of the former Chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations.

As reported by Deadline, the project will be directed by Trumbo's' Jay Roach and will tell the story from the point of view of the women who took on the toxic male culture of Fox News and ultimately led to Ailes' downfall and departure.

Ailes left the network in 2016 amid a sexual and workplace harassment scandal, and the movie will tell the story of those who were employed by Fox at the time.

The project already boasts an all-star cast featuring made up of John Lithgow as Ailes and Charlize Theron, who will play political commentator Megyn Kelly - whose decision to go public with her story of abuse is seen as monumental in the story.

Nicole Kidman has been confirmed as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson - who sued Roger for harassment in July 2016 - and Margot Robbie will portray a fictional Fox News associate producer, while Allison Janney has landed a role as the chairman's defence lawyer Susan Estrich.

Oscar winner Charles Randolph penned the script for the movie, which currently has the working title 'Fair and Balanced'.

Lundy-Paine is set to play the role of Julia Clarke of the Jay Roach helmed project and Hewson will portray Megyn Kelly's assistant.