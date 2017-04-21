Neelam Gill is a ''hoarder'' of trainers.

The 21-year-old model - who signed with the modelling agency Models 1 at the age of 14 - has admitted she has a ''crazy'' obsession with footwear and owns over 70 pairs of trainers, which are piled high in her house.

Speaking about her collectibles to ES magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''I'm a hoarder when it comes to trainers; if you come to my house, it's crazy. I have a whole wall of trainers in boxes.

''I easily have more than 70 pairs.''

However, the catwalk icon - who has starred in campaigns for the British fashion house Burberry - has revealed she doesn't dress ''head to toe'' in designer garments, although she may occasionally treat herself to an expensive accessory.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices, the style muse said: ''I'm not that person who's always head to toe in designer. I like to mix high-end with streetwear.

''The last bag I bought was a crocodile-skin Saint Laurent Sac De Jour.''

Although Neelam has revealed she recently treated herself to the highly-coveted handbag, she also likes to reward herself with beauty treatments too.

She explained: ''Treatments, like facials and massages - and bags.''

And the star will regularly book herself in for a facial when she is in London, or a pampering session at Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Centre in London's Regent Street.

She said: ''[I] book a facial at Sarah Chapman [ when she is in London]. I love her, she is honestly the best person for skin.

''Akasha spa, which is part of the Hotel Café Royal, is the best spa in London. I spend the whole day there sometimes. I put my phone away, read a book and go to the sauna. You are in the middle of Piccadilly Circus but when you're in there you forget about everything.''