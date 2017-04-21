Neelam Gill is a ''hoarder'' of trainers and has admitted she owns over 70 pairs of trainers, although she has acknowledged her obsession with footwear is ''crazy''.
Neelam Gill is a ''hoarder'' of trainers.
The 21-year-old model - who signed with the modelling agency Models 1 at the age of 14 - has admitted she has a ''crazy'' obsession with footwear and owns over 70 pairs of trainers, which are piled high in her house.
Speaking about her collectibles to ES magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''I'm a hoarder when it comes to trainers; if you come to my house, it's crazy. I have a whole wall of trainers in boxes.
''I easily have more than 70 pairs.''
However, the catwalk icon - who has starred in campaigns for the British fashion house Burberry - has revealed she doesn't dress ''head to toe'' in designer garments, although she may occasionally treat herself to an expensive accessory.
Speaking about her wardrobe choices, the style muse said: ''I'm not that person who's always head to toe in designer. I like to mix high-end with streetwear.
''The last bag I bought was a crocodile-skin Saint Laurent Sac De Jour.''
Although Neelam has revealed she recently treated herself to the highly-coveted handbag, she also likes to reward herself with beauty treatments too.
She explained: ''Treatments, like facials and massages - and bags.''
And the star will regularly book herself in for a facial when she is in London, or a pampering session at Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Centre in London's Regent Street.
She said: ''[I] book a facial at Sarah Chapman [ when she is in London]. I love her, she is honestly the best person for skin.
''Akasha spa, which is part of the Hotel Café Royal, is the best spa in London. I spend the whole day there sometimes. I put my phone away, read a book and go to the sauna. You are in the middle of Piccadilly Circus but when you're in there you forget about everything.''
Paul McCartney has worked with some of the world's most talented acts.
Ten brave stars that lived through cancer.
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
November sees Queen and Adam Lambert back in Europe for a 25-date tour.
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.