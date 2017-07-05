Neelam Gill has slammed the ''racist and elitist'' fashion industry.

The Burberry model admits she gets annoyed when people assume she must have a rich family in order to have become a successful model.

She said: ''People don't realise that the industry is not only racist, it's elitist, too.

''When I first started modelling for Burberry I would read all the comments about me on social media.

''A lot of people assumed I got the job because I had rich parents.

''I was like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm from Coventry. This job paid for my parents' holiday.'

It annoys me that people have that perception of models.''

And the 22-year-old beauty claims she was told to pretend she came from nearby Leamington Spa instead of Coventry because of the different ideas people have about both places.

She told the new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly magazine: ''When I first started modelling, people told me to say I was from Leamington, instead of Coventry. But really, what's the point?''

Neelam recently admitted she is a ''hoarder'' of casual footwear.

She said: ''I'm a hoarder when it comes to trainers; if you come to my house, it's crazy. I have a whole wall of trainers in boxes.

''I easily have more than 70 pairs.''

And the star will regularly book herself in for a facial when she is in London, or a pampering session at Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Centre in London's Regent Street.

She said: ''[I] book a facial at Sarah Chapman [ when she is in London]. I love her, she is honestly the best person for skin.

''Akasha spa, which is part of the Hotel Café Royal, is the best spa in London. I spend the whole day there sometimes. I put my phone away, read a book and go to the sauna. You are in the middle of Piccadilly Circus but when you're in there you forget about everything.''