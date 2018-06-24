Neck Deep thin it's ''insane'' that they get compared to pop punk pioneers Blink-182.
Neck Deep take being labelled the ''Blink-182 of the UK'' ''really proudly''.
The pop punk band from Wrexham, North Wales, never imagined they'd be ''flying the flag'' for the genre which the 'What's My Age Again?' group - Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and former member Tom DeLonge - pioneered in the 90s, but don't let it ''go to their head''.
The 'Part of Me' group's frontman Ben Barlow exclusively told BANG Showbiz of their status: ''That's insane isn't it, I'll take that.
''For us to be flying the flag - especially for British pop punk - is an honour.
''I've read some stuff recently, a Download write up for us said we are undeniably the biggest band of this genre.
''When I started this band no way did I imagine having things like that attached to us.
''It's amazing being able to headline stages and be that band that paves the way for a lot of other UK bands.
''We take that on really proudly and I don't think we let it get to our heads and be rock stars about it.
''If we can help other bands come up or give other bands a chance that's great.''
The band will support Don Broco on their first-ever headline arena tour of the UK next year, which concludes at The SSE Arena, Wembley on February 9, 2019.
Neck Deep recently released the music video for 'Don't Wait' featuring Sam Carter of Architects.
