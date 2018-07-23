Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are engaged after meeting on 'Love Island' in 2016.
The 'Love Island' couple - who met on the British dating show in 2016 - are set to tie the knot after Nathan got down in one knee in the villa where they met.
He said: ''I brought her back to where we met and took her on a little treasure hunt around the villa to different places which meant something to us. Finally, I blindfolded her, led her to the pool and got down on one knee.''
And Cara admitted that the proposal was very romantic.
She added: ''It was so romantic. It's where we met - we've come full circle.''
Nathan - who shares son Freddie-George with the television personality - wanted to pick out the ''perfect'' ring for his wife-to-be.
He said: ''I went to Trésor Paris in Hatton Garden. Cara had visited there with her mum a few months earlier and they knew I was going to do it, so they'd asked Cara about her perfect ring.''
The couple are currently undecided on where they want to tie the knot, with Cara keen on a destination wedding and Nathan hoping for something at home.
She shared: ''I said to Nath before that I'd want to go abroad. I think Portugal would be lovely.''
Whilst Nathan added to OK! magazine: ''We have elderly grandparents and we'd like them to be there, so we have to think about the travelling.''
The news of the couple's engagement comes just a few months after Cara admitted she wants to get married before she has another baby.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the brunette beauty said: ''It's [falling pregnant and giving birth] an experience that I will be doing again but not for a while. I want to be married before baby number two. And I want baby number two in two years.''
