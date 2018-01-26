Nate Moore revealed 'Black Panther' doesn't rely on other ''plot points in the Marvel Cinematic Universe''.

The Marvel Studios producer - who has previously worked on 'Captain America: The Winter Solider' and 'Captain America: Civil War' - has teamed up with filmmaker Ryan Coogler for the upcoming 'Black Panther' movie, but despite the character appearing in 'Civil War', Moore admitted the film can be seen as just a ''stand alone'' movie.

Speaking to ScreenRant.com, Moore said: ''I think it's inherently linked because of 'Civil War' connections and because of the Ultron connections with Klaue. So there are strings that we are playing with. But again, much like 'Doctor Strange', we felt this had enough storytelling that it could stand alone beyond those things.

''We wanted to give Ryan the freedom to tell a story that wasn't relying on other things that were happening in the MCU. Now that doesn't mean what happens in the film won't have ripples in the MCU but the film itself isn't relying on other plot points in the MCU.''

The movie is based around the first ever black superhero in mainstream American comics who was created by legendary Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee and the equally iconic artist-and-writer Jack Kirby and first appeared in 'Fantastic Four #52' back in 1966.

The motion picture is expected to expand on the storyline that was first introduced in 'Civil War' of how T'Challa - played by Chadwick Boseman - becomes the superhero.

T'Challa's father T'Chaka is king of the African nation Wakanda and has the ceremonial title Black Panther as the chief of the Panther Tribe, but is killed when a bomb goes off at the UN making his son the Black Panther.

The film stars Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis - who are both reprising their roles as Everett K. Ross and Ulysses Klaue respectively in the new film.