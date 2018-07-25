Natasha Rothwell has been cast in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

The 37-year-old actress - who previously starred in the the 20th Century Fox movie 'Love, Simon' - has been handed an unspecified role in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, which is set for release in November next year.

Natasha - who has also served as a writer on 'Saturday Night Live' - will star in the film alongside the likes of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, Deadline reports.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is the sequel to 2017's 'Wonder Woman', which proved to be a huge success with fans and critics.

Gal previously admitted that starring as Wonder Woman represented the realisation of a long-term ambition for herself.

Asked to name the best thing about playing the superhero, she explained: ''The best part? Somehow I think that I always wished to play Wonder Woman, without even knowing it myself.

''Eight years ago, when I just became an actress, I used to travel to Los Angeles and take general meetings with different producers, writers, directors, and they kept on asking me the same question over and over again, 'What's your dream role?' And I kept on saying, I'm open to all genres as long as the story is interesting enough.

''But if you're really asking what would I like to do, is to show the stronger side of women, because I feel that there's not enough stories being told about strong women, and independent women, and little did I know that five years later, I'd land the part.''