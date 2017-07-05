Natasha Poly has been unveiled as the new face of a new limited edition range by Alberta Ferretti.

The 31-year-old Russian supermodel stars in the campaign, which features an orient-inspired collection, and was shot by Milan-based photographer Giampaolo Sgura.

Previous campaigns for the brand have featured models including Kiki Willems, Irina Shayk, Carolyn Murphy, Raquel Zimmerman and Kate Moss.

Since 2004, Natasha has appeared in prominent high-fashion adverts and campaigns, magazine covers and on runaways.

The blonde beauty established herself as one of the most in-demand models of the mid and late 2000s and was ranked one of the top 30 models of the 2000s by Vogue Paris.

She recently admitted she'd love to get junk food banished so she wouldn't be tempted, and she's always particularly drawn to the chocolatey hazelnut spread, Nutella.

Asked what she'd consign to Room 101 - a place for fears and pet hates - she said: ''Rude people. I had bad behaviour. And I'd put junk food in there, so that I wouldn't eat it all. It's bad, but so good.

''I'm addicted to Nutella. Once you take a bite, you just can't stop.''

Natasha recently admitted she loves her modelling career, but she finds it tough being away from her family.

She said: ''I miss my family the most. I live in Amsterdam and they're in Russia. I only get to see them a few times a year and I miss them a lot.

''My grandmother passed away at the beginning of this year and I regret not spending more time with her before she died. It's hard when you live in different countries.

''My biggest extravagance is travel. I love to explore and I always bring my parents and family along with me.''

But Natasha - who has four-year-old daughter Aleksandra with husband Peter Bakker - is thankful to have the support and companionship of fellow model Eugenia Volodina.