Influencer Natasha Grano has found the ''love of her life'' in Elijah Rowen.

The Instagram model - who has son Rio, two, with ex-husband Antonio - has only been dating the 'Vikings' actor for a few months but she credits their ''intense'' relationship for healing the broken heart she was left with when her marriage broke down.

Natasha - who is sponsored by companies including Estee Lauder, Balmain Hair Couture and Tresor Paris and has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm so sad that my marriage didn't work out as I would have done anything to stay wed but since Elijah has come into my life my broken heart is slowly mending as I feel Elijah truly is the love of my life.

''I know it sounds crazy as it's only been a couple of months, but I guess when you spend every night with someone it becomes very intense very quickly. I'm so grateful to have a man now who actually treats me like a princess with passionate loyalty and love. ''I honestly didn't think I would ever find love again, I was so broken and lacking in confidence for the last few months since my marriage dissolved.''

Natasha, 29, has been compared to Kim Kardashian West and she has admitted she's determined to follow in the footsteps of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and make a global name for herself.

She said: ''I've followed her career from the very beginning, she's been a great inspiration and I'm determined to achieve everything she has.''

Earlier this year, 24-year-old Elijah - who is the son of Bono's best friend, artist Guggi - claimed he was happy to be single, but was open to the idea of falling in love.

The 'Curfew' star said: ''I don't have a girlfriend at the moment, which is fine. I don't mind being free of agenda because I'm travelling around so much and you meet a lot of beautiful girls, I guess, in the film industry and in the life of somebody who travels. I never have to report back or nobody has to worry about where I am. But if I fall in love, I fall in love.''