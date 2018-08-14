Natalya Neidhart has broken her silence following the death of her father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart on Monday (13.08.18).

The WWE legend - who was part of the iconic Hard Foundation tag team with brother-in-law Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - passed away on Monday at the age of 63, and now his daughter and fellow wrestler Natalya has posted a heartfelt statement on social media, in which she explains her father ''meant the world'' to her.

Writing on Twitter, the 36-year-old 'Total Divas' star - whose mother is Jim's widow Elizabeth - said: ''I can't put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad. He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family.

''My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person. There was no one like him! We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him close to our hearts forever and never let them go.''

Natalya's statement comes after WWE confirmed the news of Jim's passing with their own touching tribute.

They said: ''WWE is saddened to learn that Jim ''The Anvil'' Neidhart passed away ... Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on today through his daughter, Natalya, who displays her father's signature charisma and toughness every time she steps in the ring.

''WWE extends its condolences to Neidhart's family, friends and fans.''

His brother-in-law Bret also took to Twitter, writing: ''Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now.''

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has also paid tribute, hailing Neidhart as a ''world class athlete and a man among men''.