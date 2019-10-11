Phoebe Waller-Bridge was often called upon during the production of the hotly-anticipated new Bond film, 'No Time to Die', one of its stars Naomie Harris has revealed.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a major role in the new 'James Bond.'
The 'Fleabag' creator was brought in to work on the script for 'No Time to Die' and one of its stars Naomie Harris has revealed that she was often needed to help out.
In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Naomie - who plays Eve Moneypenny in the film franchise - said: ''If there was a problem with the script, then [director] Cary Fukunaga would always be like, 'Ok, well, I'll just make a call to Phoebe.'''
Naomie also admitted that she is open to the idea of a female Bond.
She added: ''I think we want a Bond that inhabits the qualities we associate with Bond. Whatever sex that is, whatever race.''
The 43-year-old star also confessed that she considered quitting acting because of burnout, recalling how in 2017 she had been promoting 'Moonlight' before going straight into shooting 'Rampage'.
She shared: ''I was completely burned out. I needed a break. I was like: 'I don't want to be an actress anymore.' I was thinking of opening a nail salon with my friend.''
Waller-Bridge previously revealed she wants to bring ''spice'' to 'No Time To Die' and she hopes she's helped craft some strong female characters in the upcoming film.
Asked about working on the film, she said: ''[It's been] fantastic. I'm really excited to be a part of it. I can't say a huge amount, but in Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond, there have been some amazing female characters and I hope to continue that. I hope to bring whatever spice I can to it.''
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
'Charli' sees Charli XCX continue to innovate, never being afraid to get honest and show her vulnerability.
Angel of the north Sam Fender has finally graced our ears with his highly anticipated debut album Hypersonic Missiles.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage...
This independent American drama has been generating headlines and earning awards for its inventive approach...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Expectations are a problem with this year's Secret Cinema event. After the jaw-dropping, goosebump-inducing surprises...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...