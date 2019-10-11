Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a major role in the new 'James Bond.'

The 'Fleabag' creator was brought in to work on the script for 'No Time to Die' and one of its stars Naomie Harris has revealed that she was often needed to help out.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Naomie - who plays Eve Moneypenny in the film franchise - said: ''If there was a problem with the script, then [director] Cary Fukunaga would always be like, 'Ok, well, I'll just make a call to Phoebe.'''

Naomie also admitted that she is open to the idea of a female Bond.

She added: ''I think we want a Bond that inhabits the qualities we associate with Bond. Whatever sex that is, whatever race.''

The 43-year-old star also confessed that she considered quitting acting because of burnout, recalling how in 2017 she had been promoting 'Moonlight' before going straight into shooting 'Rampage'.

She shared: ''I was completely burned out. I needed a break. I was like: 'I don't want to be an actress anymore.' I was thinking of opening a nail salon with my friend.''

Waller-Bridge previously revealed she wants to bring ''spice'' to 'No Time To Die' and she hopes she's helped craft some strong female characters in the upcoming film.

Asked about working on the film, she said: ''[It's been] fantastic. I'm really excited to be a part of it. I can't say a huge amount, but in Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond, there have been some amazing female characters and I hope to continue that. I hope to bring whatever spice I can to it.''