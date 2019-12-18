Naomi Ackie says working on 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was a ''tight knit family''.

The 27-year-old actress makes her debut in the 'Star Wars' franchise as Jannah in the upcoming final instalment of the main series of movies, and whilst she expected the atmosphere on set to be ''cold'' because of the scale of the production, she was surprised to find her co-stars were warm and welcoming.

Speaking at the European premiere of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in London on Wednesday (18.12.19), she said: ''I think the expectation was maybe that it would be a bit bigger, maybe colder, because the film was so huge. But I actually found that it was such a tight knit family, and that's the heart of what these films are about. And being able to share that with everyone is ... it's way more intimate than you would think.''

And Naomi finds it even more ''insane'' that she was so quickly accepted into the family on the final movie.

She added: ''It's insane. And also being welcomed in on the last movie ... [Wow]. I made it.''

The beauty isn't giving away any spoilers about her character's involvement in the franchise, but has said Jannah is ''super courageous'' and ''cool''.

Asked what she can give away about her role, Naomi said: ''I can say that she's a warrior. She's super courageous, super cool may I add. And I'm so excited for people to see what she can do.''

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will be released in cinemas on Thursday (19.12.19) in the UK, and on Friday (20.12.19) in the US.