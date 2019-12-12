'Star Wars' actress Naomi Ackie is focused more on what her body does than how it looks.
The 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' actress has opened up about the training regime she underwent for the final instalment in the longrunning sci-fi saga, and she admitted she was ''able to do pull-ups'' as she gave less attention to aesthetics.
Speaking to ES Magazine, she said: ''I've always been down on myself for being a little bit more curvy and a little bit stronger.
''But what I found with the practical [training] and gym stuff that they had me doing was that it really helped me focus on my body in terms of what it could do rather than what it looked like.
''By the end of it, I felt so capable. [laughs] Dude, I was able to do pull-ups with my own body!''
The 27-year-old actress - who plays Jannah in the upcoming space blockbuster - is the one of the first black women to star in the franchise, and she's glad she's been able to have her natural hairstyle for the movie.
She explained: ''I've had messages from people thanking me for wearing my natural hair on 'Star Wars' because their little girls, who have been down on their natural hair, are feeling great after seeing me.''
And Ackie revealed how grateful she is for her success, and insisted it has come at the right time.
She added: ''If I was 20 years old and had what I have now, I would not be able to handle it, and would have gone into my own shell. Everything happens in its own time. This is the opportunity to work and build a life for myself that I've always kind of seen in my head. So I'm just really looking to embrace it.''
