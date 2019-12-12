Naomi Ackie cried when Jamie Foxx nodded at her.

The 27-year-old actress attended the annual Disney D23 expo earlier this year thanks to her role as Jannah in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and was amazed to rub shoulders with the likes of the 'Ray' actor, Angelina Jolie, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

She admitted: ''Jamie Foxx nodded at me and I just got in my car and instantly started crying.''

Naomi is proud to be a role model for young girls thanks to her role in the franchise.

She said: ''I've had messages from people thanking me for wearing my natural hair on Star Wars because their little girls, who have been down on their natural hair, are feeling great after seeing me.''

The 'Lady Macbeth' actress admitted inclusivity and diversity has become an ''agenda'' for filmmakers but she thinks it's a positive thing.

She told ES magazine: ''Worldwide, people are spending money and they deserve to see themselves in the things they're spending money on.

''There's this idea that inclusivity and seeking diversity is this agenda. And the truth is, it is. It's an agenda, but it's about addition rather than erasure. And people who have a problem with that, I really don't have time or space for them.''

But Naomi admitted her own career progression has been ''constantly questioned'' by people who have implied she's only achieved success because of her race.

Recalled a friend who told her she had only won a place at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama ''because you're black'', she said: ''Yeah, she wasn't my friend for much longer. But that's what you're up against. I grew up in a time when my advances in this business have constantly been questioned by people who are threatened by me.''

Although millions of people will see the actress in the final 'Star Wars' film, she's confident she'll still be able to live her life unrecognised.

She said: ''I can't tell whether that is out of fear. But London has this amazing energy where people are so on their own track that you can mind your own business, hop on a 41 bus.

''And, I mean, I'm not walking around with the 'Star Wars' poster hanging around my neck or dressed as Jannah when I'm getting on the Tube.'