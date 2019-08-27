Nadine Shah has been announced as the first-ever female host of the Q Awards.

The 33-year-old Geordie singer/songwriter - who was nominated for the Q Breakthrough Act presented by Red Stripe prize last year - has admitted it is a ''huge honour'' to be the first woman to present the annual awards show, which takes place at Camden's Roundhouse in London on October 16, after impressing the team with her guest presenting job last year.

She said: ''It's a huge honour to be presenting the Q Awards this year, especially as their first ever female presenter. Have they even had a Geordie do it before?

''I attended the event last year and it's like no other award show, everywhere you'd turn would be a musician you hold high regard for.

''There was a real feeling of solidarity, a mutual respect and celebration between all musicians present.

''I'm looking forward to seeing what the Q team have up their sleeve this year. They've already raised the bar by hiring me!''

The 2018 ceremony was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, and although the music publication's editor Ted Kessler thought he did a ''great job'', he felt it was time to handover the hosting duties to a ''charismatic musical titan to marshal her peers''.

He said: ''Rarely can an absolute outsider have become a closed-book favourite for any role quicker, but once Nadine Shah had charmed all-comers as a guest presenter at last year's Q Awards, we felt certain she was who we wanted to present the whole caboodle in 2019.

''I am an old man who has been to many award ceremonies over the centuries. In that time, I have heard the same jokes told by the same comedians and radio jocks on a conveyor belt at each bash.

''Mo Gilligan did a great, deadpan job in breaking that routine at last year's Q Awards.

''But we wondered if we could go one step further and hand the reins over to a respected, charismatic musical titan to marshal her peers instead of a professional presenter.

''After all, we're celebrating music. Over to Nadine.''

The line-up and the all important shortlist for the Q Awards will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro will play a pre-Q Awards show at the Roundhouse on October 15.

The Scottish trio - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - will take to the stage at the iconic venue in London to kick off the festivities.

Simon said: ''We are delighted to announce we will be playing one of Q's legendary awards shows.

''And to return to the iconic Roundhouse - where we recorded 'MTV Unplugged' in 2017 - just makes it even more special for us. It's gonna be a lot messier this time though! Hail Satan!''

There is also set to be a special post-awards concert at the venue immediately after the winners are announced, with the performs still to be announced.