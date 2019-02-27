Victoria's Secret model Nadine Leopold avoids ''puffy eyes'' by not using eye cream in her beauty ritual.

The 25-year-old Austrian beauty is known for her dewy complexion and flawless glow, but she revealed she swears by eye patches rather than serums or creams because they aren't irritable and the next morning, she looks like she's caught ''eight hours'' worth of sleep.

Speaking to US Harpers Bazaar's 'Go To Bed With Me' series, she said: ''So my first step in my night time routine is to take all of my make-up off. It's really important to get rid of everything before I put on stuff my skin is going to soak up.

''My favourite thing are the Patchology eye patches [$50.00] - they're incredible - I'm sure a lot of you know they slide off your face constantly so you can't do anything with them on.

''I actually like to put them on after I have my whole routine done because I don't like to use eye cream because I feel like they make my eyes puffy in the morning. The next day I wake up and the patches make me look like I've had my eight hours of sleep!''

The blonde beauty also confessed that she likes to put products straight on her face instead of on her hand because you don't lose anything.

She added: ''[I use] Dr Barbara Sturm's calming serum [$145.00], sometimes when I'm exhausted or when I've been doing a lot on my face I feel like I get a bit of irritation or it gets a bit red. If I put it on my hands it goes between my fingers so I put it straight on my face.

''A lot of make-up artists tell me to rub everything in circular motions because it gets rid of extra puffiness. So I try to do that.''