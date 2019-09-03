Nadine Leopold ''died'' when she received her Victoria's Secret wings.

The 25-year-old model began her career when she wast just 14 years old and couldn't believe it when she landed a major campaign for the lingerie giant, because she thought she was going to work on a swimwear job.

She told HELLO! Fashion Monthly magazine: ''I would travel constantly. I was working for H&M at the time, which was huge. I was also doing the Mango campaigns, and when I was 16 I was approached by Victoria's Secret.

''They called my agency to say they were really interested, but I was too young to work for them at that time, as you need to be 18, but they said they wanted me to come to New York so they could meet me. As soon as I turned 18, I started with them.

''It was a crazy ride. I remember on my first shoot they tricked me saying I was going to do a swim shoot in Miami, which I thought sounded perfect. I flew out to this massive mansion and inside were the biggest wings hanging up. They said, 'Oh yeah, these are yours' - and told me I was in the Dream Angels campaign and I died.

''I was 18 and it was the craziest day ever. And after the shoot, we heard there was a snowstorm in New York and we all just had to get back, so Ed [Razek] hired a private jet and we all flew back to New York together. It was so fun.''

But the Austrian beauty found it hard to fit in with the other models at first.

She said: ''The more established Angels yes, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge, who was the first girl I worked with - they were both incredible, really trying to make me feel comfortable. The other ones it took a second for them to warm to the new girl.''

But these days, Nadine is very close to the other familiar faces on the Victoria's Secret runway.

She said: ''For me, last year's VS show was a big one because I walked with all of my best friends.

''So Megan Williams, Sadie Newman, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor - it was so strange for all of us to be there at the same time. Backstage it gets very exhausting and stressful. So having them there was great. It's a whole wave of emotions.''