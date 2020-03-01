Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson has left intensive care following his near-fatal snowboarding accident.
Myles Stephenson has left an intensive care after his near-fatal snowboarding accident.
The 28-year-old star is still hospital after suffering a ruptured spleen and cracked ribs following an accident on the slopes in Andorra, but Myles has now taken to social media to give his followers an update on his health situation, revealing he's no longer in an intensive care unit.
He wrote on Twitter: ''After 12 days I've made it out of ICU and onto a general ward! Now time for Phsyio In breathing properly and to start walking hopefully by Wednesday! (sic)''
Myles suffered the horrific accident earlier this month, and subsequently detailed the serious nature of his injuries.
The former 'X Factor' star said in a video message from his hospital bed: ''I was involved in a snowboarding accident about a week ago which resulted in me rupturing my spleen breaking, broken ribs and having internal bleeding. This resulted in blood in my lungs.
''That's meds going straight to my jugular artery. That noise is they operated they put an incision through my rib cage just above my lungs made a puncture and just over three days or two days.
''It's drained 950ml of blood which apparently a lot of blood to be in your lungs but we're good. This is a quick message to say thank you to everyone messaging. I've been told everyone's been asking about me.''
Following accident, Myles said his injuries reminded him to cherish his loved ones.
The TV star - who appears in Rak-Su alongside Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla - said: ''I'm counting my blessings day in, day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace.''
These are the albums we've been loving this month.
These rock records give us hope for the rest of 2020.
Some notable names are missing from this year's line-up.
'Father of All...' isn't an awful album but it certainly isn't that good either.
Joel Stewart has already released four singles.
Listen to Generation Dude's 'Radio Pills'.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.