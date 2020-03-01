Myles Stephenson has left an intensive care after his near-fatal snowboarding accident.

The 28-year-old star is still hospital after suffering a ruptured spleen and cracked ribs following an accident on the slopes in Andorra, but Myles has now taken to social media to give his followers an update on his health situation, revealing he's no longer in an intensive care unit.

He wrote on Twitter: ''After 12 days I've made it out of ICU and onto a general ward! Now time for Phsyio In breathing properly and to start walking hopefully by Wednesday! (sic)''

Myles suffered the horrific accident earlier this month, and subsequently detailed the serious nature of his injuries.

The former 'X Factor' star said in a video message from his hospital bed: ''I was involved in a snowboarding accident about a week ago which resulted in me rupturing my spleen breaking, broken ribs and having internal bleeding. This resulted in blood in my lungs.

''That's meds going straight to my jugular artery. That noise is they operated they put an incision through my rib cage just above my lungs made a puncture and just over three days or two days.

''It's drained 950ml of blood which apparently a lot of blood to be in your lungs but we're good. This is a quick message to say thank you to everyone messaging. I've been told everyone's been asking about me.''

Following accident, Myles said his injuries reminded him to cherish his loved ones.

The TV star - who appears in Rak-Su alongside Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla - said: ''I'm counting my blessings day in, day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace.''