Gabby Allen has admitted that her boyfriend Myles Stephenson is ''terrible'' when it comes to spooky movies and TV shows and that she'll be ''looking after him'' this Halloween.
Myles Stephenson is too afraid to watch horror films without his girlfriend Gabby Allen.
The 26-year-old reality star has admitted that her boyfriend is ''terrible'' when it comes to spooky movies and TV shows and that she'll be ''looking after him'' this Halloween.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''He's terrible he won't watch it when he's on his own, like there's a new series out at the moment on Netflix and I've been watching it on my own like 'This isn't even scary' and he's like 'Oh my God how are you watching this on your own' so yeah I'll be looking after him.''
The blonde beauty also shared that the couple's plans for the day include scary films and making some classic Halloween treats.
She said: ''He's off till Wednesday so we'll be watching scary films and cook toffee apples, we're so lame.''
The 27-year-old Rak-Su member revealed that following his Halloween celebrations, the 'Pyro Ting' singers will be busy releasing music and he doesn't care if the band ''doesn't sleep for another year''.
He said: ''We need to stay as active as possible and we're hard workers and that's what we'll do if we don't have sleep for another year cool doesn't matter.''
The group - made up of Myles, Jamaal Shurland, Ashley Fongho and Mustafa Rahimtulla - rose to fame after winning the 'X-Factor' last year and Jamaal offered some advice for this year's contestants on the talent show.
He said: ''Try and enjoy yourself it goes quicker than you think just work hard because hard work will always pay off in the long run.
''Even if it feels like you're waking up early and you're going to bed late hard work will always pay off.''
