Meltzer, a jazz guitarist and prolific member of the Beat Generation of poets, passed away after suffering a stroke at his home in Oakland, California on Saturday (31Dec16).

A statement posted on his website by his friends Greg and Keiko Levasseur reads, "David passed away at 3:37am on December 31st, 2016. It was the result of a sudden, massive stroke. He was 79 years of age.

"We have lost a great poet, scholar, musician, and jazz historian. He was a loving husband and father, and a great soul. He was a wonderful friend whose gentle spirit, sense of humour, and astonishing capacity for sake made him a joy to be with. We will miss him terribly."

Born in New York, Meltzer moved with his father to Los Angeles in 1954, before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area where he became part of a circle of poets and writers led by Jack Spicer and Robert Duncan.

During his writing career he published more than 50 books of poetry and prose, and in 1958 he recorded an album of his poems set to jazz.

He is survived by his wife, fellow Bay Area writer Julie Rogers, and four children from his previous marriage to Tina Meltzer.