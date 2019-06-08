Queer-identifying emo-pop trio Muna have praised Harry Styles for recruiting them for his tour.
Muna had ''imposter syndrome'' when touring with Harry Styles.
The queer-identifying emo-pop trio Muna, Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson, supported One Direction star Harry on his 2017 solo tour and admitted the experience was surreal.
Naomi told The Guardian: ''That was the height of imposter syndrome, like: 'Harry Styles is in my green room, what is going on?' Just full body disassociation.''
The group also praised Harry for subverting gender stereotypes and addressed criticism where he has been accused of ''gay-baiting''.
Josette said: ''If it gets absorbed then at least its in there. I would rather different performances of gender or different performances of sexuality be normalised. Growing up and feeling different was not a very pleasant experience and at least [now] kids can grow up thinking: 'It's OK to be whatever I am'.
''I can be gay as f**k and really do anything I want and exist and have a life where I can love and be happy. Things will get better because we will continue to push forward and we're resilient. We're here, we're queer.''
In an interview with The Face, the group also praised Harry for choosing a ''queer girl band'' to open for him on tour.
Josette said: ''In the position that he's in, he can't really say a lot, but you know, he chose a queer girl band to open for him. I think that speaks volumes.''
