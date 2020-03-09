Mumford & Sons are the final headliner to be announced for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall concert series.

The 'I Will Wait' hitmakers - which includes Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane - have been announced to perform at the iconic venue on Monday 23rd March with support from The Big Moon.

Kate Collins, Chief Executive Officer of the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: ''The leap forward in care that Teenage Cancer Trust has been able to provide to young people facing cancer over the past 30 years has only been possible thanks to our generous supporters - including our Royal Albert Hall artists and audiences. But much more needs to change, and we can't wait another 30 years for that to happen. That's we're incredibly grateful for the amazing support from the artists getting involved in our 2020 gigs. It's going to be an unforgettable experience and will help us support every young person with cancer who needs us.''

Mumford & Sons are one of the headliners for the series, which takes place at the London venue at end of the March.

Other headliners include An Evening Of Comedy Hosted By John Bishop + Special Guests (Tuesday March 24), Stereophonics + Very Special Guest Paul Weller (Wednesday March 25), Groove Armada (Thursday March 26), Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (Friday March 27), The Who (Saturday March 28) and Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Sunday March 29).

Tickets for Mumford & Sons' gig goes on sale on Friday March 13 at 9:30am. For line-up and ticketing information visit: www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com.