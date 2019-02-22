Mumford & Sons will headline All Points East.

The 'I Will Wait' hitmakers will take to the main stage at London's Victoria Park on June 1, for what will be their only British festival appearance of the year.

Marcus Mumford and co will be joined by Leon Bridges, Dizzee Rascal, The Vaccines, Sam Fender, Jade Bird, Dermot Kennedy and Dizzy.

They are the last headlining act to be confirmed for the event, which takes place between May 24 and June 2.

There will also be headline performances from The Strokes, The Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens, Bring Me The Horizon and Bon Iver.

Mumford's APE show will take place in the same month the band play their rescheduled 'Delta Tour' shows, which were cancelled last year due to ''unforeseen logistical and technical challenges''.

The day after the festival they head to Liverpool then onto Sheffield, Manchester and Cardiff.

The band said at the time that they required more time to deliver the ''ambitious'' production they have in store for fans.

Whilst they admitted it was not a decision they made lightly, but they simply had ''no other choice'' but to push back the dates.

In a statement to their fans posted on their social media profiles, they explained: ''It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges. As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we've put together and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it, given some obstacles that have come up in production.

''As we also hope you know by now, we never postpone shows lightly, in fact it's something we try to avoid at all costs - so this decision has been incredibly difficult to make but in this case we have no other choice. The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows at this time and we are sorry the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.

''We are therefore rescheduling our Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester shows to 2019 & will share information on the new dates very soon.''