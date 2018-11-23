Mumford & Sons think their new dark album is the start of a new chapter and defines their career.
Mumford & Sons say their new album is the start of a new chapter.
The folk rockers - who consist of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane - have revealed that their new critically acclaimed album 'Delta' represents a defining moment in their musical career.
In an interview with The Sun newspaper, keyboardist Ben said: ''I think 'Delta' is as close to the heart of what Mumford & Sons is all about.
''Rather than being from something that we have been defined by, this feels like what we should be defined by because we've put a lot of effort into making this a statement.
''It feels closer than ever to us as people -- and is us moving forward. It feels like a bit of a period that is about to begin.''
He explained that the group has also sought to improve and develop their songwriting, and he suggested they have matured together.
He added: ''Our desire has always been to get better at what we do, with our music and our writing. We've changed quite a lot and I think we've grown up.
''We've grown together. We are on a wavelength. We are a hell of a lot less naive than we were ten years ago.''
Lead singer Marcus also echoed the sentiment that their new dark album - which deals with death, drugs, and depression - represents a new chapter and direction in their careers as they have gained confidence and wisdom with maturity.
He said: ''I feel it's the start of something, the next chapter maybe. Something happened while making Delta that gave us a new confidence of where we can go.''
