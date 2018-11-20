Mumford & Sons have been forced to push back their Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester shows until 2019, due to ''technical challenges''.
Mumford & Sons have been forced to postpone four UK shows due to ''unforeseen logistical and technical challenges''.
Marcus Mumford and co are having to move their 'Delta Tour' shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester in November and December, back to next year, as they require more time to deliver the ''ambitious'' production they have in store for fans.
The 'I Will Wait' hitmakers admitted it was not a decision they have made lightly, but they simply had ''no other choice'' but to push back the dates.
In a statement to their fans posted on their social media profiles, they explained: ''It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges. As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we've put together and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it, given some obstacles that have come up in production.
''As we also hope you know by now, we never postpone shows lightly, in fact it's something we try to avoid at all costs - so this decision has been incredibly difficult to make but in this case we have no other choice. The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows at this time and we are sorry the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.
''We are therefore rescheduling our Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester shows to 2019 & will share information on the new dates very soon.''
Any fans who bought tickets but are unable to attend the new dates, will be able to receive a full refund from their point of purchase.
They continued: ''Original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and for those who may be unable to make the new dates, you will be offered a full refund from the point of purchase. Please head to our website for more info.
We are so sorry to need to do this, but we will see you soon. (sic)''
The 63-date world tour is in support of their latest LP 'Delta'.
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.