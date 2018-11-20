Mumford & Sons have been forced to postpone four UK shows due to ''unforeseen logistical and technical challenges''.

Marcus Mumford and co are having to move their 'Delta Tour' shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester in November and December, back to next year, as they require more time to deliver the ''ambitious'' production they have in store for fans.

The 'I Will Wait' hitmakers admitted it was not a decision they have made lightly, but they simply had ''no other choice'' but to push back the dates.

In a statement to their fans posted on their social media profiles, they explained: ''It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges. As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we've put together and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it, given some obstacles that have come up in production.

''As we also hope you know by now, we never postpone shows lightly, in fact it's something we try to avoid at all costs - so this decision has been incredibly difficult to make but in this case we have no other choice. The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows at this time and we are sorry the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.

''We are therefore rescheduling our Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester shows to 2019 & will share information on the new dates very soon.''

Any fans who bought tickets but are unable to attend the new dates, will be able to receive a full refund from their point of purchase.

They continued: ''Original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and for those who may be unable to make the new dates, you will be offered a full refund from the point of purchase. Please head to our website for more info.

We are so sorry to need to do this, but we will see you soon. (sic)''

The 63-date world tour is in support of their latest LP 'Delta'.