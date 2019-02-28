Mumford & Sons have been added to the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend line-up.

The 'I Will Wait' hitmakers - comprised of Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane - have joined rapper Future as the latest names added to the 16th annual music event, which this year will be held in Stewart Park in Middlesborough, between May 25 and May 26.

Following an announcement from BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (27.02.19) morning which revealed the Northern city as the host location as well as dropping the names of the first acts confirmed - which this year include Miley Cyrus, The 1975, and Little Mix - the radio station took to Twitter in the evening to make two new additions to the bill.

They wrote: ''You didn't think we were done for the day did you? Let's take the mask off our next #BigWeekend artist... Welcome to the line up @1future

''And finally (for today that is), back in Middlesbrough for the first time since 2009, @MumfordAndSons will be joining us at #BigWeekend! (sic)''

Meanwhile, US superstar Miley Cyrus said she can't wait to bring the ''party'', commenting: ''I'll be playing Big Weekend in Middlesbrough this year! Hope you're ready to party cause I'm bringing my fans their favourite songs and possibly some new ones! See ya in the summer!''

And The 1975 revealed they will give the songs from their era of music dubbed as 'Music For Cars' - which includes last year's 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', and 'Notes On A Conditional Form' which will be released in June - their UK debut during their set.

They said: ''We're delighted to come to the North East for the first UK show of Music For Cars. Radio 1 has been a massive part of our story over the years and this will be our fourth time playing Big Weekend. It's great to be coming back, this time as headliners.''