Mumford & Sons have been added to the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend line-up, alongside rapper Future.
Mumford & Sons have been added to the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend line-up.
The 'I Will Wait' hitmakers - comprised of Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane - have joined rapper Future as the latest names added to the 16th annual music event, which this year will be held in Stewart Park in Middlesborough, between May 25 and May 26.
Following an announcement from BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (27.02.19) morning which revealed the Northern city as the host location as well as dropping the names of the first acts confirmed - which this year include Miley Cyrus, The 1975, and Little Mix - the radio station took to Twitter in the evening to make two new additions to the bill.
They wrote: ''You didn't think we were done for the day did you? Let's take the mask off our next #BigWeekend artist... Welcome to the line up @1future
''And finally (for today that is), back in Middlesbrough for the first time since 2009, @MumfordAndSons will be joining us at #BigWeekend! (sic)''
Meanwhile, US superstar Miley Cyrus said she can't wait to bring the ''party'', commenting: ''I'll be playing Big Weekend in Middlesbrough this year! Hope you're ready to party cause I'm bringing my fans their favourite songs and possibly some new ones! See ya in the summer!''
And The 1975 revealed they will give the songs from their era of music dubbed as 'Music For Cars' - which includes last year's 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', and 'Notes On A Conditional Form' which will be released in June - their UK debut during their set.
They said: ''We're delighted to come to the North East for the first UK show of Music For Cars. Radio 1 has been a massive part of our story over the years and this will be our fourth time playing Big Weekend. It's great to be coming back, this time as headliners.''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...