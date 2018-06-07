Disney has cast a love interest for Mulan in the live-action remake of the animated fantasy.

'Crouching Tiger' actor Yoson An will take on the brand new role of Chen Honghui, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As well as being Mulan's boyfriend, he also joins Commander Tung's army, but little else is known about the part.

Last month, it was reported that Jet Li is set to take on the role of the Emperor of China.

The 55-year-old actor - who is one of China's biggest and most successful international stars - joins Gong Li, who was confirmed as the movie's villain.

Donnie Yen is set to play Commander Tung, a mentor and teacher to Mulan, while Liu Yifei will star in the titular role.

The lead part didn't come easy to 30-year-old Yifei though as it's believed a team of casting directors visited five continents and spoke to nearly 1,000 candidates for the role, which required credible martial arts skills and the ability to speak English.

Disney original adapted the myth into a popular animation back in 1998, which followed Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) as she takes her father's spot - despite being technically unqualified to serve due to being a woman.

Impersonating a man, she goes off to train with fellow recruits, accompanied by her dragon Mushu (Eddie Murphy), and Mulan uses her smarts to help ward off a Hun invasion and falls in love with the captain along the way.

The 1998 animation featured hit songs including 'Reflection' and 'I'll Make a Man Out of You', but filmmaker Caro revealed the new adaptation will not be a musical - unlike the other live-action Disney remakes.

Caro confirmed: ''Yes, from what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children.''

Sean Bailey, the president of Motion Picture Production at Walt Disney Studios, previously said Caro would be taking a ''very muscular'' approach to the tale, and the director confirmed his comments about her plans for the ''girly martial arts epic''.

The screenplay is written by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Elizabeth Martin, Amanda Silver and produced by Chris Bender, William Kong, Jason Reed, J.C. Spink and Jake Weiner.