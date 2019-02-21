Ms Banks wants to collaborate with Dua Lipa.

The London rapper has set her sights on teaming up with the 'New Rules' hitmaker, who she has described as ''fierce'', as she loves her ''break-up songs''.

Speaking to NME, she said: ''I'm loving what Dua Lipa is doing at the moment; she's fierce.

''She's got loads of hits, and I love her break-up songs.''

Last night (20.02.19) saw the 'Hood B**ch' star join Little Mix on stage to perform their hit song 'Woman Like Me' at the BRIT Awards at London's The O2 arena, with her doing Nicki Minaj's rap verse.

Banks recently revealed she is set to collaborate with the latter at some point also.

The 24-year-old rising star first caught the attention of the 'Chun-Li' hitmaker in 2017, when Nicki tweeted her verse on the track 'Yu Zimme Rmx' - which also features Lisa Mercedez and the original creator of the song, Stylo G - and invited her to join her on tour.

The pair have teased their fans about getting together to record a track for some time now, and Banks has promised the 'Anaconda' hitmakers' fans - who are known as Barbz - that it will definitely happen.

In an exclusive clip shared with BANG Showbiz from her VOXI 'Hot Sauce Tour' interview, the rapper said: ''You can expect a collab with me and Nicki Minaj.

''The Barbz (Nicki's fans) are always running me down and asking me questions but I am always working, something will be coming soon.''

Banks revealed last year she may be joining Nicki to perform at some of the UK shows on her joint 'NICKIHNDRXX Tour' with Future and Juice WRLD, which comes to London's The O2 arena on March 11.

Speaking last July, she said: ''She told me I should pack my bags.

''I started telling people I'm only doing London and she said 'girl I hope you know you're not only doing London' so we've been talking and I'm really gassed about it.

''[Nicki Minaj] is good peoples. I can't wait for the tour, I think I'm ready for the big arenas.''