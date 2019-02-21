Ms Banks has revealed she would love to feature on a song with ''fierce'' Dua Lipa.
Ms Banks wants to collaborate with Dua Lipa.
The London rapper has set her sights on teaming up with the 'New Rules' hitmaker, who she has described as ''fierce'', as she loves her ''break-up songs''.
Speaking to NME, she said: ''I'm loving what Dua Lipa is doing at the moment; she's fierce.
''She's got loads of hits, and I love her break-up songs.''
Last night (20.02.19) saw the 'Hood B**ch' star join Little Mix on stage to perform their hit song 'Woman Like Me' at the BRIT Awards at London's The O2 arena, with her doing Nicki Minaj's rap verse.
Banks recently revealed she is set to collaborate with the latter at some point also.
The 24-year-old rising star first caught the attention of the 'Chun-Li' hitmaker in 2017, when Nicki tweeted her verse on the track 'Yu Zimme Rmx' - which also features Lisa Mercedez and the original creator of the song, Stylo G - and invited her to join her on tour.
The pair have teased their fans about getting together to record a track for some time now, and Banks has promised the 'Anaconda' hitmakers' fans - who are known as Barbz - that it will definitely happen.
In an exclusive clip shared with BANG Showbiz from her VOXI 'Hot Sauce Tour' interview, the rapper said: ''You can expect a collab with me and Nicki Minaj.
''The Barbz (Nicki's fans) are always running me down and asking me questions but I am always working, something will be coming soon.''
Banks revealed last year she may be joining Nicki to perform at some of the UK shows on her joint 'NICKIHNDRXX Tour' with Future and Juice WRLD, which comes to London's The O2 arena on March 11.
Speaking last July, she said: ''She told me I should pack my bags.
''I started telling people I'm only doing London and she said 'girl I hope you know you're not only doing London' so we've been talking and I'm really gassed about it.
''[Nicki Minaj] is good peoples. I can't wait for the tour, I think I'm ready for the big arenas.''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
With her new album 'Head Above Water' out this February, Avril Lavigne teams up with Nicki Minaj for a new song entitled 'Dumb Blonde'.
'Won't Let Go' is the first single of the year for London-based folk-rock musician Jamie N Commons, and it's quite the departure from his early sound.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.