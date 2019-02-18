Ms Banks says a Nicki Minaj collaboration is definitely going to happen.

The 24-year-old rising London rapper first caught the attention of the 'Chun-Li' hitmaker in 2017, when Nicki tweeted her verse on the track 'Yu Zimme Rmx' - which also features Lisa Mercedez and the original creator of the song, Stylo G - and invited her to join her on tour.

The pair have teased their fans about getting together to record a track for some time now, and Banks has said it's going to happen at some point.

In an exclusive clip shared with BANG Showbiz from her VOXI 'Hot Sauce Tour' interview, the rapper said: ''You can expect a collab with me and Nicki Minaj.

''The Barbz (Nicki's fans) are always running me down and asking me questions but I am always working, something will be coming soon.''

Banks also has a follow-up to her 2018 mixtape 'The Coldest Winter Ever' in the works.

She said: ''I'm working on a mixtape at the moment, so I should have another project out before the summer.''

The 'Hood B**ch' hitmaker recently spoke about how Nicki's public appraisal of her music has made people take notice of her.

She said: ''You think you're good and are comfortable in your craft but when the biggest female rapper in the world says 'this girl is good', it makes people pay attention. ''It solidified by place in the UK scene more.

''If someone out of the scene can say 'this girl has talent', then people said we should get behind her more.

''It changed [my career] for the better, she opened me up to a new audience, people that love female rap.''

Two years ago, Nicki tweeted her lyric: ''Yuh nuh affi ask when ya see me. See di house and cyar dat ah fimi. (sic)''

She then asked Banks: ''U gotta f*k w/me when we bring the tour to the UK next yr. Had all my ppl reciting the verse over n over last night. Last 2 bars is a mood (sic)''

Banks revealed last year she may be joining Nicki to perform at some of the UK shows on her joint 'NICKIHNDRXX Tour' with Future and Juice WRLD, which comes to London's The O2 arena on March 11.

Speaking last July, she said: ''She told me I should pack my bags.

''I started telling people I'm only doing London and she said 'girl I hope you know you're not only doing London' so we've been talking and I'm really gassed about it.

''[Nicki Minaj] is good peoples. I can't wait for the tour, I think I'm ready for the big arenas.''

Before then, she will be teaming up with Little Mix for a special performance at next week's BRIT Awards, on February 20, which will give her a chance to warm up, should she join Nicki on stage at her show next month at the same venue.

Tweeting her excitement, she tweeted: ''I'm really performing w/ the biggest girl group in the world gonna add a lil hood vibe Make sure you tune into The BRITs 2019 live 20/02 on @ITV and @WeAreSTV. If you're not in the UK, watch it on YouTube.com/BRITs #GodIsGOOD (sic)''

Ms Banks recently performed at the second 'The Hot Sauce Tour' show in London.

The free pop-up gig is a partnership between CEO of the YouTube channel 'Chicken Shop Date', Amelia Dimoldenberg, and mobile network VOXI, and sees some of the UK's top-rated artists play intimate concerts for fans.

Find out where 'The Hot Sauce Tour' is coming next by visiting hotsaucetour.co.uk